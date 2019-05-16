Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Son Miles Turns 1: See the Birthday Boy's Cutest Photos

Light some candles for the birthday cake because Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son turns 1 today!

The couple's second child, Miles Stephens, celebrated his big first birthday on Thursday with a whole lot of love from his famous mom and dad.

"'I can't believe I'm 1 today!!!!' Happy birthday to the absolute best baby boy I could ever imagine having," the famous foodie wrote on Instagram along with the cutest snap of the youngster looking surprised.

"Our beautiful boy is 1 year old today!" the musician said over on his page. "We love you, Miles!