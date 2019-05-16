Selena Gomez Jokes She and Bill Murray Are ''Getting Married'' After Viral Cannes Film Festival Photos

Selena Gomez, Bill Murray, Cannes Film Festival

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is most certainly enjoying her time at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where she made her red carpet debut at the fête on Tuesday. The 26-year-old actress and her co-star Bill Murray attended the world premiere of The Dead Don't Die, a zombie thriller they're both starring in.

As the two mega-stars graced the red carpet, they shared a surprising moment: Murray whispered into Gomez's ear. While it seems like meh moment, the internet actually went wild over their exchange and it immediately went viral. In addition to whispering into her ear, they were both playful during their step-and-repeat.

And because the "Wolves" singer is on the pulse of the culture, she poked fun at the photos and teased that she is now "getting married" to the legendary comedian.

"My first time in Cannes! I'm so honored to have been a part of this movie with Jim [Jarmusch] and the whole cast," Selena wrote on Instagram. "By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married."

Why Selena Gomez Is Cautious on Social Media

Of the viral moment, Bill told Vanity Fair that he couldn't recall what he whispered into the "Bad Liar" singer's ear, and shared that his nickname for her is simply "Gomez."

"I don't remember what I said," he shared, laughing. "I was trying to keep her at ease. I really like her. I mean, you still can't tell me who the hell ‘Selena Gomez' is—but Gomez... I really like."

Selena Gomez, Bill Murray, Cannes Film Festival

Instagram

He continued, "She's unusually bright. She's kind and she's natural. I'm always pleased to find some kind of pop icon who I really like."

If anything, the Ghostbusters star said he felt like one of Selena's bodyguards during that moment of chaos. "I feel like I'm her bodyguard," the 68-year-old actor explained, and later joked, "I said, 'Look, I'll be your boyfriend if that's what you want. . . . I'm a fixer-up, I'll tell you that, Gomez.'"

To see all of the viral moments between the 26-year-old actress and her co-star (along with her fearless fashion and beauty looks), keep scrolling through our gallery below!

Selena Gomez, Cannes

GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Royal Blues

The singer and actress wears a cropped navy long sleeve top and matching wide leg pants by Chanel, paired with Messika jewelry.

Selena Gomez, Bill Murray, Cannes Film Festival

John Phillips/Getty Images

Secrets Don't Make Friends

While at the press conference for the zombie feature film, The Dead Don't Die, Murray leans over to whisper something in Gomez's ear. Hey, secrets don't make friends!

Selena Gomez, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

White-Hot

Gomez arrives at the festival's Gala Dinner in a fresh new get-up. She wears a strapless white Louis Vuitton mini dress and accessories with the same BVLGARI jewelry pieces as before.

Selena Gomez, Bill Murray, Cannes Film Festival

Instagram

You Got Jokes

The 26-year-old star shares several snaps of her first experience at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, including a candid photo of her and the 68-year-old comedian. "By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married," she captions her post.

Selena Gomez Cannes Film Festival, Selena Gomez

Instagram

Serving Face

Before hitting the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, the "Wolves" songstress puts her best face forward with a series of selfies. "hi Cannes...you're very pretty," she captions her Instagram post.

Selena Gomez Cannes Film Festival, Selena Gomez

Instagram

Besitos

The 26-year-old actress shows off her ultra-glam makeup. Her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, uses Marc Jacobs Beauty to achieve this classic but modern look, including the first-ever skincare product Youthquake Hydra-Full Retexturizing Gel Crème, Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Oh Miley 200 and Velvet Noir Mascara.

Selena Gomez, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Old Hollywood Vibes

Selena graces the Cannes Film Festival red carpet looking like an old-Hollywood vixen. She stuns in a custom Louis Vuitton white leather satin bustier, high-slit skirt and belt. As for her blinding jewelry pieces? It's from BVLGARI's High Jewelry Collection.

Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez Cannes Film Festival

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Strike a Pose

Gomez poses with The Dead Don't Die co-star, Tilda Swinton, at the film festival.

Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez Cannes Film Festival

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Funny Girl

Photographers capture this sweet moment between Selena and her co-star Bill Murray at the film festival. The 68-year-old comedian admits he has no idea what he whispered to Gomez, "I don't remember what I said," he tells Vanity Fair. "I was trying to keep her at ease."

Selena Gomez, Bill Murray, Cannes Film Festival

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Why So Serious?

Earlier this week, Murray shares with Vanity Fair that he "really" likes the 26-year-old pop star. "I really like her," he tells the outlet. "I mean, you still can't tell me who the hell Selena Gomez is—but Gomez I really like. She's unusually bright. She's kind and she's natural."

Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez Cannes Film Festival

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Squad

Now that's what you call an ensemble cast. From Adam Driver to Chloë Sevigny to Luka Sabbat, the upcoming zombie movie includes an array of Hollywood stars.

Selena Gomez, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Flight Fashion

The 26-year-old star arrives in France ahead of the world premiere of her new film, The Dead Don't Die. Of course, even her in-flight outfits are on-point, as she wears a beige cardigan, an off-white co-ord set and white boots.

For more updates on Cannes Film Festival content, E! has you covered. Read all about it, here.

