Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Just Went Under the Knife to Get Six-Pack Abs

The doctors are here!

Whether he's vacationing along the Jersey Shore or spending time at home in Las Vegas, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro always makes fitness a priority in his life.

"I've always been a workout fanatic and I've always been in shape but it also takes a lot of hard work to stay in shape," the Jersey Shore star explained on Friday's all-new episode of The Doctors.

But after becoming a father to a baby girl, Ronnie's life "completely changed."

"She's like my guardian angel and now I can't spend two to three hours every day in the gym like I used to," he shared. "Gym, tan, laundry for me is now gym, tan, diapers."

After much thought and consideration, Ronnie decided to do something new. He met with board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Christopher Khorsandi for some liposuction of the abs.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Courtesy of "The Doctors"

"We're going to do something for Ronnie today that wasn't even available 10 years ago," the doctor shared in a sneak peek clip. "When you wake up, you're going to have a six-pack."

While you have to wait for the results—or watch Friday's all-new episode—a preview above shows Ronnie calling into the show and sharing how he feels just after the surgery.

No pain, no gain right Ronnie?

These days, the Jersey Shore star remains focused on his daughter. One look at his Instagram feed and you'll quickly see the proud dad spending time with his baby girl.

"#MyWholeLife #DaddysLittleMonster," he recently wrote on Instagram when posing for a selfie with baby Ariana Sky.

The Doctors airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.

