Channing Tatum and Jessie J Pack on the PDA During Magical Disneyland Date

PDA alert!

Channing Tatum and girlfriend Jessie J could barely keep their hands off each other as they went on a magical date to Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Wednesday.

Wearing a red plaid shirt, which coincidentally matched the vest worn by the VIP guide who accompanied the two around the park, Channing and the singer, who wore a white crop top and black pants, were photographed holding hands and cuddling. They rode rides such as the Matterhorn Bobsleds roller coaster and the Autopia race car track.

Channing and ex Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly, 5, was not spotted.