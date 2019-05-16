You Can Now Stay at a Taco Bell Resort (Yes Really)

Are you ready to check into the Taco Bell Hotel?

The fast food chain has announced that The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort will open in Palm Springs, Calif., for a limited time starting on Aug. 9. In their announcement on Thursday, the brand promised to "give fans an unexpected and unforgettable trip of a lifetime."

The resort will feature poolside cocktails (with a Taco Bell twist!), as well as a gift shop with exclusive apparel. You can also stop by the salon for Taco Bell-inspired nail art! The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort will also serve up "new menu surprises only available at the hotel," according to the brand.