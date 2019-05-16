Amber Tamblyn Shares She Had an Abortion in 2012

Amber Tamblyn is sharing her story.

On the heels of headline-sparking legislation out of Georgia and Alabama nearly banning abortions, women have taken to social media to share their personal stories along with the hashtag, #YouKnowMe. The hashtag seemingly began with Busy Tonight's Busy Philipps, who shared her experience with her viewers on last Tuesday's show. "The statistic is one in four women will have an abortion before age 45," the star said last week. "That statistic sometimes surprises people, and maybe you're sitting there thinking, 'I don't know a woman who would have an abortion.' Well, you know me." She said she had an abortion when she was 15 years old.

On Thursday, fellow actress Amber Tamblyn joined the prevalent conversation online, tweeting, "In 2012, I had an abortion."