Lizzo Leads List of 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Performers

Get ready, because Lizzo is performing at the 2019 Movie & TV Awards!

This will mark the first time the 31-year-old hip-hop star, known for singles like "Boys," "Juice" and "Tempo," will take the stage at a major, televised award show.

In addition, Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix will perform his new single "Summer Days" for the first time, alongside Macklemore and Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy.

This year's nominated films include Avengers: Endgame, BlacKkKlansman and To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Game of Thrones and Riverdale are among the shows nominated for an MTV Movie & TV Award. Nominated film actors include A Star In Born's Lady Gaga and Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek, while TV stars who received nods include The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss and Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke.