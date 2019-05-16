Lizzo Leads List of 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Performers

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella
by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 16, 2019 12:00 PM
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella
Get ready, because Lizzo is performing at the 2019 Movie & TV Awards!
This will mark the first time the 31-year-old hip-hop star, known for singles like "Boys," "Juice" and "Tempo," will take the stage at a major, televised award show.
In addition, Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix will perform his new single "Summer Days" for the first time, alongside Macklemore and Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy.
This year's nominated films include Avengers: Endgame, BlacKkKlansman and To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Game of Thrones and Riverdale are among the shows nominated for an MTV Movie & TV Award. Nominated film actors include A Star In Born's Lady Gaga and Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek, while TV stars who received nods include The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss and Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke.
Shazam! actor Zachary Levi is hosting the ceremony. Fans can vote for their favorite nominees at vote.mtv.com, and by direct messaging @MTVAwards on Twitter and Facebook Messenger.
Check out a full list of nominations for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on MTV from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?