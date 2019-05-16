Ellen Pompeo Slams The Bachelor Creator for Attacking Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa, will you accept this famous supporter?

Earlier this week, the LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host revealed she wasn't the biggest fan of Bachelor Nation.

"You know how I feel about this show. It disgusts me," she shared on morning television. "I thought that I was disgusted because I couldn't stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one, ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel ladies! We are too special to be arguing over a guy."

Chris Harrison along with creator Mike Fleiss were quick to address Kelly on social media. "Easy, @kellyripa ... #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!" Mike shared on Twitter.

But ultimately, Kelly isn't the only one who isn't exactly a Bachelor Nation superfan. In fact, Ellen Pompeo isn't impressed with the shows or Mike's comments.