Barbie Is Getting a Major Fashion Award: The Many Times She Inspired Celebrities

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 16, 2019 9:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Barbie Doll

Mattel, Inc.

Come on, Barbie, let's go to the CFDA Awards. 

On Thursday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced the one and only Barbie will be honored with the Board of Directors' Tribute at its upcoming annual awards. The award comes at a fitting time as the iconic doll launched 60 years ago. 

"Barbie has had such wide influence on American fashion and culture," Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA, said in a statement. "Her story personally resonates with so many CFDA members that the Board of Directors decided to honor her with the special tribute."

In fact, fellow 2019 CFDA honoree Bob Mackie, who is being celebrated with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award this year, collaborated with Barbie on a collector doll in 1990. The famed figurine has taken on many different looks over the years, including as supermodels Ashley Grahamand Gigi Hadid

Watch

Kacey Musgraves Is Life-Size Barbie at Her Met Gala Debut

"It is a tremendous honor for Barbie to be recognized by the CFDA Board of Directors for her contributions to American fashion. For the past six decades, Barbie has inspired and been inspired by fashion and creative communities," Richard Dickson, Mattel's President and Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. "Barbie has had the great privilege of collaborating with some of the greatest designer of our time and this award is a moment to celebrate her lasting influence."

Indeed, the doll's influence continues to shine brightly in Hollywood, most recently with Kacey Musgraves imitating Barbie in Moschino to the 2019 Met Gala

"I felt like I was in a doll factory, just being like painted up," she told E! News' Zuri Hall on the pink carpet. "But, it's been really fun."

Here are a few more fun times Barbie inspired our favorite stars:

Paris Hilton, Barbie

Venturelli/WireImage

Paris Hilton

The socialite has been known to sport bubblegum pink Barbie-esque looks throughout her years in the spotlight. 

Rita Ora, Barbie

BACKGRID

Rita Ora

Back in 2014, the songstress committed to the Barbie look for Halloween. 

Hailey Baldwin, Halloween

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Hailey Bieber

For Halloween in 2016, the model transported a few decades back for her '80s Barbie look. 

Article continues below

Beyonce, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Halloween

Instagram

Beyoncé

The iconic performer and her family were inspired by Barbie and Ken for Halloween 2016. 

Kylie Jenner, Barbie, Instagram

@gregswalesart

Kylie Jenner

The reality star channeled the doll, box and all, for Halloween in 2018. 

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Kacey Musgraves

The star did her best Barbie impression at the 2019 Met Gala in pink Moschino

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Barbie , 2019 CFDA Awards , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Perfect Bikinis for Women of All Shapes and Sizes

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival's Most Daring Looks of All Time: From Kendall Jenner's See-Through Dress to Madonna's Lingerie Set

Selena Gomez, We day

Selena Gomez Goes Ultra-Glam For Her 2019 Cannes Film Festival Debut

Rihanna

Rihanna's Next Era: How She Built Her Multi-Million Dollar Empire From the Ground Up

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kim Kardashian Took "Corset Breathing Lessons" for 2019 Met Gala

Kelly Ripa, Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo Slams The Bachelor Creator for Attacking Kelly Ripa

Miranda Lambert, Brendan Mcloughlin

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Color Coordinate On Rare Outing In NYC

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.