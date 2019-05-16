Hannah Brown Confronts Kelly Ripa About All That Bachelorette Shade

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, ABC/Ed Herrera
by Jamie Blynn | Thu., May. 16, 2019 8:12 AM
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, ABC/Ed Herrera
There was no beating around the rose bush.
On Live With Kelly and Ryan today, Kelly Ripa questioned Bachelorette Hannah Brown about the ABC love hunt, which the host recently called "gross" and "creepy."
"I'm not sure if they told you backstage, I'm not behind this at all," Ripa told the season 15 lead. "You seem like a lovely girl. You blink twice, I will get you out of here." Brown, however, was unfazed. "I'm good," she said with a laugh. "I'm glad to be here."
Ripa was too. After all, she finally got her chance to address her concerns with the former Miss Alabama USA. "I am very against women fighting over a guy," explained the All My Children alum. "I don't believe in it. I think it's, you know, weird and sets us back. But now, you are in the power position. So, take me through that. How does that work?"
Well, as it turns out, the journey is a rather positive one, whether you're vying for the Bachelor's heart or have 30 suitors chasing after yours.
"Like you, I didn't really follow the show, wasn't a big fan," the interior designer admitted. "But, being a part of the show, it's not women fighting against each other. Really, some of my best friends came from the show and were really supportive. When you have a group of 30 people together, there's going to be people who don't like each other. That's simple facts."
"But, ultimately, it was one of the most empowering things that I ever have done because I had to push myself and grow as an individual," she continued. "And I did. And I think that's why I decided that I wanted to be the Bachelorette and wanted that so bad."
On Tuesday's show, Ripa slammed the reality dating series, which boasts the ardent Bachelor Nation fan base.
"It disgusts me," she told co-host Ryan Seacrest. "I thought that I was disgusted because I couldn't stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one, ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel ladies! We are too special to be arguing over a guy."
Her remarks left Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss and host Chris Harrison on thorns.
"Easy, @kellyripa ... #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!" Fleiss tweeted, referring to their shared network ABC. Chimed in Harrison, "Look out #BachelorNation, @KellyRipa is coming after you and your 'disgusting' Monday night habit."
Perhaps this dramatic journey has now reached its end.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?