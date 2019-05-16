Michael Jackson's Sons Blanket and Prince Launch New YouTube Series

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 16, 2019 6:02 AM

Prince Jackson, Blanket Jackson

YouTube

Fans are about to see a lot more of Prince Jackson and Blanket Jackson.

Michael Jackson's eldest son took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the launch of their brand-new YouTube channel. The brothers are reviewing movies in their new series along with their cousin Taj Jackson

"We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel," Prince wrote on Instagram. "Right now you can go see our first-ever video on my YouTube channel (link in bio). We know that this is a very rough first video but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show. As usual all input is welcome here or in the YouTube comments. Expect more to come y'all."

For their first video, the family members tackled the box office hit Avengers: Endgame with special guest James Sutherland. From the Hulk's and Black Widow's roles to their favorite scenes, the panelists covered it all over a few slices of pizza. It seemed like Blanket was a fan of the earlier Marvel movies, too—noting he saw Avengers: Infinity War about 11 times.

Watch

Avengers: Endgame Stars Get Silly for 3 Minutes Straight

Prince also shared a photo about the movie back in April.

It looked like the critics received support from their famous family members, as well.

"I couldn't be any prouder of these guys," TJ Jackson tweeted. "My bro and cousins…do your thang guys! BTW, I want to be your family movie correspondent."

This wasn't the first-time fans got a glimpse into their world. Earlier this week, Prince shared pictures of his brother attending his graduation.

Watch the video to see their debut—but beware of spoilers.

