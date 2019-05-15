Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Shows PDA With Rumored 60-Year-Old Millionaire Boyfriend

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., May. 15, 2019 5:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lady Kitty Spencer, Michael Lewis

TheImageDirect.com

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer has made a pretty public display of affection with her rumored beau Michael Lewis (not the Moneyball author).

Lady Kitty and Lewis were seen out in New York City together on Wednesday and at one point, the 28-year-old wrapped her arm around the 60-year-old's shoulder. She wore a pastel pink turtleneck shirt and multi-colored pants, which she paired with large circular sunglasses and her hair in a low ponytail. She also wore a massive diamond ring, but before anyone gets too excited, it was on her right hand.

Lewis went with a more business casual outfit. He donned a navy blue blazer with a light blue shirt and jeans.

According to Daily Mail, the couple was seen earlier this month leaving The Mark hotel in New York—the same place where Meghan Markle had her star-studded baby shower in February.

Lewis reportedly owns Whistles, a clothing company whose items can be found in some Bloomingdales around the U.S. as well as all across the United Kingdom. Daily Mail reports he is worth £80 million, which equates to over $102 million.

Watch

How Baby Archie's Life Will Differ From His Royal Cousins

Rumors began swirling last year that Lady Kitty and the businessman were romantically linked, but they both kept things under wraps.

Before Lewis, Lady Kitty dated 48-year-old Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro for four years. They split in 2017.

Lady Kitty became the Internet's sweetheart last year when she attended Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding at St. George's Chapel on May 18. She told Harper's Bazaar in March that her Instagram followers skyrocketed after gaining more tabloid attention.

"It was definitely unexpected," she told the magazine.

The 28-year-old grew up in Cape Town, South Africa, but lives in London now where she's a model. Kitty now serves as a brand ambassador for Bulgari and she's definitely paved a path for herself as a fashion icon of sorts.

She told Harper's, "I'm really glad I had a childhood in South Africa. There are not many places in the world where you can actually have something that's so free, just natural and relaxed. I was lucky to have a childhood there."

Based on her Instagram profile, Lady Kitty is ever the jet-setter. Just earlier on Wednesday she posted photos and videos of herself in Seattle. She did some sightseeing, like visiting the Space Needle, Pike Place Market, the first Starbucks location as well as Dr. Meredith Grey's house. Just one day before that, she shared pictures of herself atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge with the world-famous Sydney Opera House in the background. Before that, she was back in London as well as South Africa. 

Where in the world will she go next?! And will Lewis accompany her?

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Couples , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News , Princess Diana

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Prince Harry Just Made a Major Move to Protect Meghan Markle and Baby Archie's Privacy

Kate Gosselin, Jon Gosselin

What Jon Gosselin Really Thinks of Kate's New Dating Show

Blanket Jackson, Prince Jackson

Michael Jackson's Sons Blanket and Prince Launch New YouTube Series

The Bachelorette

A Date Crasher on The Bachelorette? "It's All So Scary," Hannah Says

Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW Reveals 2019 Fall TV Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow Moves to New Night for Final Season

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

A Boss Gig, a New Home and Starting a Family: Inside Kaley Cuoco's Big Next Steps

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.