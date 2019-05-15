Cannes Film Festival's Most Daring Looks of All Time: From Kendall Jenner's See-Through Dress to Madonna's Lingerie Set

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard
It's that time of year when celebrities flock to France for the Cannes Film Festival.
This year, everyone from Selena Gomez to Eva Longoria to Elle Fanning have already graced the famous red carpet in jaw-dropping numbers. And while many are dressing to the nines for the 2019 fête, there are quite a few celebs who pulled out all of the stops for the special occasion.
Before the "Wolves" singer made her Cannes Film Festival debut in a white two-piece, stars like Rihanna, Madonna and Sophia Loren all hit the red carpet in white frocks. After seeing an array of breathtaking designs at this year's event, it got us thinking: what are some of the most daring ensembles to grace the larger-than-life festival? Let us tell you, there's a lot. From Kendall Jenner's see-through mini dress to Cate Blanchett's whimsical 'fits, the star-studded event has become a place where film and fashion intertwine.
See all of the celebs who showed up and showed out at the famous film festival over the years. From Madonna's jaw-dropping lingerie set to Blake Lively's sweet Cinderella moment, take a peek at all of the most daring designs.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Jessica Jung
The 30-year-old actress and singer wows the crowd with this dramatic ball gown, which features a mirror-like bodice and feather trim.
GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images
Madonna
The Queen of Pop makes a grand entrance at the 1991 Cannes Film Festival with her satin pink robe and white lingerie set.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Salma Hayek
Hayek makes a case for velvet in this stunning gown!
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard
Kendall Jenner
The reality TV star pulls out all the stops with this see-through Alexandre Vauthier mini dress. It features glitzy, shimmery material that makes it more elevated and glam.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Blake Lively
The A Simple Favor actress looks like a modern-day Cinderella with this baby blue gown, which features ruffles and jewel embellishments.
Andreas Rentz/French Select for amfAR
Bella Hadid
Bella looks like a walking jewel in this show-stopping sheer, silver beaded gown.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Rihanna
The Fenty Beauty founder and Ocean's 8 actress is a vision in white in her strapless Dior Haute Couture gown. In true Rihanna fashion, no detail is missed as she accessories with a matching shawl and sunnies.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Giving fans her famous twirl, the Us star dazzles on the red carpet with this vibrant green dress by Gucci. It's def one of her best fashion moments!
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images
Penelope Cruz
Cruz drops jaws at the film festival in this black, see-through gown, which is adorned with rose designs.
Joseph Kerlakian/Startraksphoto.com
Diane Kruger
Kruger lights up the Cannes Film Festival with this blinding number. From the body-hugging material to the strapless design, this gown is truly a sight to see.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Eva Longoria
Longoria is basically the queen of the Cannes Film Festival, and she proves why she reigns supreme with this over-the-top gown.
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
Sophia Loren
The legendary screen siren is the definition of glamour with this lavish ball gown. From the black long gloves to her opulent shawl, this look is iconic for a reason.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
Known for her versatile roles, the 50-year-old star also keeps fans on their toes with her fashion sense. This look from the 2018 film festival is no different!
Evan Agostini/ImageDirect
Cameron Diaz
Cameron graces the red carpet in this little black number. The glimmering material and asymmetrical shoulder gives it some extra oomph.
Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA via AP Images
Kendall Jenner
The 23-year-old supermodel makes the 2016 Cannes Film Festival her runway in this daring sheer black gown.
Canio Romaniello/Soevermedia/REX/Shutterstock
Winnie Harlow
The 24-year-old supermodel goes bold at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival with this daring piece.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Image
Bella Hadid
The 22-year-old supermodel exudes old-Hollywood glam in this fiery red Alexandre Vauthier gown at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Elle Fanning
The 21-year-old star looks like a real-life princess in this whimsical Vivienne Westwood ball gown. The train features pops of color and eclectic illustrations.
