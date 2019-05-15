Cannes Film Festival's Most Daring Looks of All Time: From Kendall Jenner's See-Through Dress to Madonna's Lingerie Set

It's that time of year when celebrities flock to France for the Cannes Film Festival.

This year, everyone from Selena Gomez to Eva Longoria to Elle Fanning have already graced the famous red carpet in jaw-dropping numbers. And while many are dressing to the nines for the 2019 fête, there are quite a few celebs who pulled out all of the stops for the special occasion.

Before the "Wolves" singer made her Cannes Film Festival debut in a white two-piece, stars like Rihanna, Madonna and Sophia Loren all hit the red carpet in white frocks. After seeing an array of breathtaking designs at this year's event, it got us thinking: what are some of the most daring ensembles to grace the larger-than-life festival? Let us tell you, there's a lot. From Kendall Jenner's see-through mini dress to Cate Blanchett's whimsical 'fits, the star-studded event has become a place where film and fashion intertwine.

See all of the celebs who showed up and showed out at the famous film festival over the years. From Madonna's jaw-dropping lingerie set to Blake Lively's sweet Cinderella moment, take a peek at all of the most daring designs.

Jessica Jung, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Jessica Jung

The 30-year-old actress and singer wows the crowd with this dramatic ball gown, which features a mirror-like bodice and feather trim.

Madonna, Cannes Film Festival, 1991

GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images

Madonna

The Queen of Pop makes a grand entrance at the 1991 Cannes Film Festival with her satin pink robe and white lingerie set.

Salma Hayek, Cannes Film Festival, 2012

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Hayek makes a case for velvet in this stunning gown!

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard

Kendall Jenner

The reality TV star pulls out all the stops with this see-through Alexandre Vauthier mini dress. It features glitzy, shimmery material that makes it more elevated and glam.

Blake Lively, Cannes 2016

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Blake Lively

The A Simple Favor actress looks like a modern-day Cinderella with this baby blue gown, which features ruffles and jewel embellishments.

ESC: Bella Hadid, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz/French Select for amfAR

Bella Hadid

Bella looks like a walking jewel in this show-stopping sheer, silver beaded gown.

Rihanna, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty founder and Ocean's 8 actress is a vision in white in her strapless Dior Haute Couture gown. In true Rihanna fashion, no detail is missed as she accessories with a matching shawl and sunnies.

Lupita Nyong'o, Cannes

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Giving fans her famous twirl, the Us star dazzles on the red carpet with this vibrant green dress by Gucci. It's def one of her best fashion moments!

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Penelope Cruz

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

Cruz drops jaws at the film festival in this black, see-through gown, which is adorned with rose designs.

Diane Kruger, Cannes Film Festival

Joseph Kerlakian/Startraksphoto.com

Diane Kruger

Kruger lights up the Cannes Film Festival with this blinding number. From the body-hugging material to the strapless design, this gown is truly a sight to see.

Eva Longoria, Cannes Film Festival

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Longoria is basically the queen of the Cannes Film Festival, and she proves why she reigns supreme with this over-the-top gown.

Sophia Loren, Cannes Film Festival, 1955

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Sophia Loren

The legendary screen siren is the definition of glamour with this lavish ball gown. From the black long gloves to her opulent shawl, this look is iconic for a reason.

Cate Blanchett, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Known for her versatile roles, the 50-year-old star also keeps fans on their toes with her fashion sense. This look from the 2018 film festival is no different!

Cameron Diaz, Cannes Film Festival, 2002

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

Cameron Diaz

Cameron graces the red carpet in this little black number. The glimmering material and asymmetrical shoulder gives it some extra oomph.

Kendall Jenner, Cannes 2016

Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA via AP Images

Kendall Jenner

The 23-year-old supermodel makes the 2016 Cannes Film Festival her runway in this daring sheer black gown.

Winnie Harlow, amfAR, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Canio Romaniello/Soevermedia/REX/Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow

The 24-year-old supermodel goes bold at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival with this daring piece.

ESC: Cannes 2016, Bella Hadid, Dos and Donts

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Image

Bella Hadid

The 22-year-old supermodel exudes old-Hollywood glam in this fiery red Alexandre Vauthier gown at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Elle Fanning, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

The 21-year-old star looks like a real-life princess in this whimsical Vivienne Westwood ball gown. The train features pops of color and eclectic illustrations.

For more fashion updates at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, read all about it, here.

