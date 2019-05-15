Cannes Film Festival's Most Daring Looks of All Time: From Kendall Jenner's See-Through Dress to Madonna's Lingerie Set

It's that time of year when celebrities flock to France for the Cannes Film Festival.

This year, everyone from Selena Gomez to Eva Longoria to Elle Fanning have already graced the famous red carpet in jaw-dropping numbers. And while many are dressing to the nines for the 2019 fête, there are quite a few celebs who pulled out all of the stops for the special occasion.

Before the "Wolves" singer made her Cannes Film Festival debut in a white two-piece, stars like Rihanna, Madonna and Sophia Loren all hit the red carpet in white frocks. After seeing an array of breathtaking designs at this year's event, it got us thinking: what are some of the most daring ensembles to grace the larger-than-life festival? Let us tell you, there's a lot. From Kendall Jenner's see-through mini dress to Cate Blanchett's whimsical 'fits, the star-studded event has become a place where film and fashion intertwine.