Here's Exactly What Happens at Queen Elizabeth II's Garden Parties

It's that time of year again at Buckingham Palace.

As has been royal tradition for more than 150 years, the annual series of garden parties at Buckingham Palace kicked off on Wednesday with Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Charleshosting the first soirée alongside his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and sister, Princess Anne, on behalf of the monarch.

The gathering marks the first of four held every year, three within the Buckingham Palace gardens and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland. Over the many decades, the tradition has evolved into an event for celebrating public service with more than 30,000 different types of people who have impacted their community invited annually. An estimated 10,000 people are invited to each party, nominated by a network of sponsors throughout the country.