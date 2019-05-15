Are YouTube Stars Divided Over James Charles and Tati Westbrook's Feud? We Investigate

Pop culture fans continue to pick a side in James Charles and Tati Westbrook's explosive feud.

Less than a week after the YouTube community learned these two are no longer friends, some couldn't help but sound off on the drama that has yet to simmer down.

It all started when Tati released a 43-minute video expressing the hurt she felt over James' recent actions. For starters, James promoted Sleep Vitamins by SugarBear Hair, which is a direct competitor of Tati's brand Halo Beauty.

"It was more than one thing and it wasn't just specifically about vitamins or Halo, but it was just about being lied to and feeling disrespected," Tati explained.

Since the video surfaced, James has lost more than three million subscribers with many siding with Tati. But in the YouTube community, some are split.