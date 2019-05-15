How Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Shook Off Their Breakup and Found True Love

Over a decade after the unraveling of their young love, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas have truly found holy ground.

Back in 2008, the superstar singer and the Jonas Brothers star had fans going wild over their relationship. The musical duo's brief romance, which included award show appearances and concert duets, came to an end that same year, making headlines around the world.

Following their split, T.Swift appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the then-18-year-old revealed she'd written a song about Jonas called "Forever and Always." The Swift-Jonas relationship, which the songstress declared ended in a 27-second phone call, is also the rumored inspiration for her song "Last Kiss," as well as "Holy Ground" and "Better Than Revenge."