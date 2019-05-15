How Survivor Winners Have Spent, Saved or Wasted Their $1 Million Prize

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Season 33's Sole Survivor was an obsessed Survivor fan who found himself in the millennial tribe in the series' Millennial vs. Gen-X face-off.

After his win, the homeless shelter manager used his $1 million to become a cancer research advocate in honor of his mother, who was diagnosed with lung cancer. He has partnered with organizations such as Stand Up 2 Cancer (donating $100,000 of his prize money), American Cancer Society and American Lung Association. Adam and his mother Susie, a fellow super-fan, applied to be on the show together for Blood vs. Water before she was diagnosed, with Adam going on to join the cast of the following season; she passed away just nine months later, shortly after Adam was able to return home and tell her that he won.

"I had absolutely no idea what I was coming home to. And the thing is, she was strong throughout the entire season because they had made the decision to stop treatment," he told EW after his emotional win. "My mom did not want to pull me from the game. That was not an option in her mind. But they made the decision that if I was voted out, even if I were on the jury, that I would come home immediately...I believe that she waited for me."

Aside from donating money to the causes and charities he believed in, Adam said, "I really just don't spend a whole lot of money, but something my family has always loved to do is traveling so I will definitely use some of my winnings for that. But for the most part, that money is going to get locked away and allow me to continue to live the kind of life I want to live."