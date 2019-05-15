Blac Chyna Dishes on Rob Kardashian and Where She Stands With Kylie Jenner

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 15, 2019 9:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Blac Chyna is opening up about her relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The former reality star, who shares 2-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian, spoke candidly on Wednesday about where she stands with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars. While appearing on The Wendy Williams Show, Chyna explained how she became friendly with the Kardashian family years ago, sharing that she first connected with her neighbor Kim Kardashian via social media.

At the time, Chyna was engaged to Tyga, the father of her son, King Cairo. The couple called off their engagement in 2014, and the rapper went to spark romance rumors with Kylie Jenner, causing tension with Chyna.

Watch

Rob Kardashian Praises Wonderful Relationship With Blac Chyna

During her interview with Wendy Williams, Chyna shared that her split with Tyga wasn't a result of cheating. 

So, while there's been drama between Chyna and Kylie over the years, what's the status of their relationship now?

"On my side, the last time we spoke and whatnot, because you know it is Dreamy's auntie and stuff, and when me and Robert was together, we kinda put those differences aside," Chyna told Wendy. "And I mean, from now on I'm fine on my side and I'm hoping that we're good..."

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Prince Williams/WireImage, Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Following her split from Tyga, Chyna began her relationship with Rob in early 2016, which many believed she did to get back at the Kardashian family. However, Chyna denied those claims, explaining that Rob had been hitting her up on Instagram.

"I thought it was like a setup," Chyna told Wendy, explaining she wasn't "falling" for that. But then around New Year's Eve that year, she was in Arkansas hosting a party and decided to call Rob because he had been on her mind. A week and a half after returning to L.A., Chyna met up with Rob and had an immediate "connection."

Though they're not together anymore, Chyna told Wendy that she'd pick Rob as a "better lover" than her ex Tyga. However, she confirmed she wouldn't get back together with Dream's father.

Watch the video above to see what else Chyna had to say about her relationships with Rob and Kylie!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Blac Chyna , Rob Kardashian , Apple News , Kylie Jenner , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Prince Harry Just Made a Major Move to Protect Meghan Markle and Baby Archie's Privacy

Kate Gosselin, Jon Gosselin

What Jon Gosselin Really Thinks of Kate's New Dating Show

Blanket Jackson, Prince Jackson

Michael Jackson's Sons Blanket and Prince Launch New YouTube Series

The Bachelorette

A Date Crasher on The Bachelorette? "It's All So Scary," Hannah Says

Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW Reveals 2019 Fall TV Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow Moves to New Night for Final Season

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

A Boss Gig, a New Home and Starting a Family: Inside Kaley Cuoco's Big Next Steps

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.