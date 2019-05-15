Blac Chyna Dishes on Rob Kardashian and Where She Stands With Kylie Jenner

Blac Chyna is opening up about her relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The former reality star, who shares 2-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian, spoke candidly on Wednesday about where she stands with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars. While appearing on The Wendy Williams Show, Chyna explained how she became friendly with the Kardashian family years ago, sharing that she first connected with her neighbor Kim Kardashian via social media.

At the time, Chyna was engaged to Tyga, the father of her son, King Cairo. The couple called off their engagement in 2014, and the rapper went to spark romance rumors with Kylie Jenner, causing tension with Chyna.