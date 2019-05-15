Madam Secretary Ending With 10-Episode Season 6

Téa Leoni's time in office is coming to an end. CBS announced the upcoming sixth season of Madam Secretary will be its last.

The network also announced it will be a shortened final season with just 10 episodes.

Madam Secretary stars Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the secretary of state. The cast also includes Tim Daly, Sara Ramirez, Keith Carradine, Sebastian Arecelus, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend, Erich Bergen, Katherine Herzer, Wallis Currie-Wood, Evan Roae and Željko Ivanek.

Season five ended with Elizabeth preparing to leave the state department to run for president.