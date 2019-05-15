Taylor Swift's Most Rebellious Act Involves Ex Joe Jonas—But It's Not What You Think

Forever and always we'll love this story.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, Taylor Swift gamely played a round of "Burning Questions" with host Ellen DeGeneres. And, call it what you want, but not even in our wildest dreams did we expect this gorgeous answer.

When asked about the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager, Swift burst into laughter then confessed, "Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now but that was mouthy."

Yes, she did something bad—and even DeGeneres was shocked. "Wow," admitted the host. "That's held onto you because I don't remember that at all!"