Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Is 15! See Their Best Twinning Moments

Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin rank high among those Hollywood mother-daughter duos that bear an uncanny resemblance to each other. Ahem: we're looking at you too, Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe!

Apple turned 15 on May 14 and the Goop founder took it upon herself to share some sweet photos and memories of her daughter. In one picture, the birthday girl holds a rose in her mouth like she's getting ready for a tango or an entrance on The Bachelor.

"Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin," Paltrow wrote on Instagram. "I will never be able to put into words how much I love you. You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out."

The Iron Man star added, "I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceañera mi vida!"

On Mother's Day, Paltrow uploaded another photo of herself with her kids Apple and Moses Martin. Once again, Apple is a spitting image of her mom (plus some of Apple's dad, Chris Martin).