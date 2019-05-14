Kieran Culkin Expecting His First Child With Wife Jazz Charton

It's about to be a party of three!

Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton are expecting their first child together. The former model shared the exciting and special news on her Instagram account on Tuesday morning. "My favourite surprise so far," she began her social media post, alongside a black and white photo her sonogram.

"We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened," she wrote, adding the very relatable feelings she and her 36-year-old husband are feeling. "We're excited/terrified/ecstatic/unprepared but we cannot wait to meet our little unexpected creation in September."

At this time, the couple has yet to reveal their baby's gender.

Interestingly enough, last year the Succession actor spoke about not really planning to have kids. "It just seems like a lot to take on," he told the British publication iNews. "I suppose if she gets pregnant, that would be fine but it's really not on our horizon."