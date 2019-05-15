Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and More Stars Set to Perform at 2019 CMT Music Awards

Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 15, 2019 6:00 AM
The 2019 CMT Music Awards are going big this summer!
With less than a month to go until the annual award show airs live from Nashville, CMT is announcing just some of the star-studded artists who will take the stage and belt out their biggest hits for millions of Americans.
E! News can confirm Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will perform inside the Bridgestone Arena.
But wait, there's more! Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett are also confirmed to take the stage during the fan-voted award show.
The announcement comes after award-winning musical group Little Big Town will host the award show and keep fans entertained from beginning to end.
In addition, CMT recently revealed the list of nominees for this year's telecast. While Maren, Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne and Zac Brown Band are among this year's top contenders with three nods each, there are a few surprising faces getting some much deserved love.
Boys II Men, Gladys Knight and Shawn Mendes each received their first CMT Music Awards nomination thanks to the CMT Performance of the Year category.
Fans can cast their votes for who should win big online now.
And don't forget to mark your calendars! The 2019 CMT Music Awards airs Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. on CMT.
