Alfonso Ribeiro and Wife Welcome Baby No. 3 — Find Out Her Adorable Name

Jerod Harris/Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., May. 14, 2019 3:08 PM
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
The world has a new princess of Bel-Air.—
Alfonso Ribeiro welcomed his first baby girl named Ava Sue Ribeiro on Mon. April 13, missing Mother's Day by just hours. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star shared the news on his Instagram with the caption: "Both Ava and Mommy are doing great."
Michael Pena, Kym Herjavec and other stars congratulated the actor on the new addition to the family.
Ava Sue joins big brothers Anders Reyn, 4, and Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 5, in the Ribeiro household, in addition to his half-sister Sienna, 16. The whole family is excited to bring another girl into the mix and balance the scales in the family. Although, Anders would prefer to have a puppy, his wife Angela previously joked.
She added, "Of course we really just want a healthy baby — that's what matters."
Alfonso and Angela shared that they were expecting their third child together back in November. Anders and AJ took part in a photo reveal by sporting fake bumps alongside their mom, who was obviously the one with a real bump. "Guess which bump is already kicking??" they joked in the caption.
Congratulations to the happy family!
Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?