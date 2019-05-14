Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie

Archie, meet your aunt and uncle!

After a week in the world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn son has officially met Prince William and Kate Middleton. Harry's brother and sister-in-law were introduced to their new nephew, Archie Harrison, on Tuesday after a source told E! News that it would be the day.

A Sussex spokesperson confirmed, "It was a private visit."

Meghan and Harry, who are due to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in just a few days, welcomed their first child last Monday. "This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon," the new dad told the press in unexpected remarks, happiness radiating from his face.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," Markle said of motherhood as the couple introduced the baby to the world two days later. "I mean I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

Describing their youngster, the Duchess of Sussex added, "He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm...and he's just been a dream, so it's been a special couple days."