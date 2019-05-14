Our Top 5 Picks From the Rebecca Minkoff Flash Sale

by Katherine Riley | Tue., May. 14, 2019 1:59 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As you know, we love a good flash sale and equally love sharing the news with you. Our latest deep discount discovery? The Rebecca Minkoff at Nordstrom Rack sale event: Crossbodys, satchels, hobos, totes, backpacks, beltbags and clutches—all up to 70% off.
We've selected our top five picks from the hundreds of items available. So shop now—the flash sale ends in three days and these gorgeous bags are going fast!
Love Quilted Crossbody Bag
This leather and suede crossbody hits all the notes for this spring's pastel trend and still works as a neutral bag.
Jody Leather Backpack
More and more women are trading their purses for backpacks, and with a stylish option like this we can see why.
Molly Crossbody Bag
This slim and sparkling number is perfect for a night out...or glam-rock everyday use.
Betty Zip Pouch
Listen to the bag—you'll have no regrets buying this one.
Michelle Leather Hobo Bag
The chic and slouchy number adds the perfect pop of color to your wardrobe.
SHOP NOW:
$295 $145 at Nordstrom Rack
