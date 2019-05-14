Our Top 5 Picks From the Rebecca Minkoff Flash Sale

by Katherine Riley | Tue., May. 14, 2019 1:59 PM

Our Top 5 Picks From the Rebecca Minkoff Flash Sale

As you know, we love a good flash sale and equally love sharing the news with you. Our latest deep discount discovery? The Rebecca Minkoff at Nordstrom Rack sale event: Crossbodys, satchels, hobos, totes, backpacks, beltbags and clutches—all up to 70% off.

We've selected our top five picks from the hundreds of items available. So shop now—the flash sale ends in three days and these gorgeous bags are going fast!

Love Quilted Crossbody Bag

This leather and suede crossbody hits all the notes for this spring's pastel trend and still works as a neutral bag.

SHOP NOW: $245 $115 at Nordstrom Rack

Jody Leather Backpack

More and more women are trading their purses for backpacks, and with a stylish option like this we can see why.

SHOP NOW: $328 $150 at Nordstrom Rack

Molly Crossbody Bag

This slim and sparkling number is perfect for a night out...or glam-rock everyday use.

SHOP NOW: $165 $56 at Nordstrom Rack

Betty Zip Pouch

Listen to the bag—you'll have no regrets buying this one.

SHOP NOW: $50 $25 at Nordstrom Rack

Michelle Leather Hobo Bag

The chic and slouchy number adds the perfect pop of color to your wardrobe.

SHOP NOW: $295 $145 at Nordstrom Rack

 

