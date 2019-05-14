Let's Talk About The Flash's Little Unconventional WestAllen Family

We know that on The Flash, time tends to be pretty straightforward. Affect something in the past and it affects the future. See something happen in the future, and you can try to change it in the past. Remember when we saw Iris die in the future? Remember how they keep track of the future by checking on that one article Iris is going to write about Barry's disappearance? Remember Flashpoint?! The future can be changed, and it doesn't appear to be all that hard to do, especially on accident.

Anyway, now everyone on The Flash is messing with the future in a big way as Nora hasn't been all that careful about sharing what's up in the future, and her presence in general seems extremely dangerous. Couldn't she really easily Back to the Future herself and erase her own existence? Or has it just always been a fact that she went back to the past, so the Future Iris who hides Nora's powers from her does it because she knows she has to, and has always known exactly what her daughter is up to?

Honestly, can Barry and Iris ever live their (admittedly already abnormal) lives normally ever again after knowing so much about their future?