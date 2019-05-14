Here's Why Ariana Grande Is Being Sued for Posting Photos of Herself

Be careful what you post on social media!

Ariana Grande has found herself in a legal situation after sharing images of herself on Instagram.

In court documents obtained by E! News, professional photographer Robert Barbera is suing the singer claiming copyright infringement.

According to Robert, Ariana ran photographs on her Instagram page that he captured without licensing. In addition, Robert claims the singer didn't have his "permission or consent to publish the photographs" on her Instagram page.

The plaintiff is looking for monetary relief from the copyright infringement, attorney fees and costs, falsifying copyright management, statutory damages up to $25,000 for each violation and punitive damages.