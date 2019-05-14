MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

Disney/HBO
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 14, 2019 12:00 PM
The nominations for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards are finally here!
MTV revealed this year's contenders on Tuesday—and fans definitely recognized a few familiar titles.
Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame and RBG received the most nominations with four nods each. The HBO hit snagged a spot in the Best Show category for the third year in a row. What's more, Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams scored nominations for their performances. The Daenerys Targaryen star received a nomination for Best Performance in a Show for her role, and the Arya Stark character was nominated in the Best Hero and Best Fight categories.
Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame landed nominations in the Best Movie category, as well as in the Best Fight category for Captain America's face-off against Thanos. In addition, Robert Downey Jr.. received a nomination in the Best Hero category for his portrayal of Iron Man, and Josh Brolin received a nod in the Best Villain category for his role as Thanos.
As for RBG, the film about Ruth Bader Ginsburg scored nominations in the Best Documentary and Best Fight categories. It was also named a contender for Most Meme-able Moment and Real-Life Hero—two of the award show's new categories.
Still, all three of these hits face some tough competition. To see all of the nominees, check out the list below.
BEST MOVIE
Avengers: Endgame
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Us
BEST SHOW
Big Mouth
Game of Thrones
Riverdale
Schitt's Creek
The Haunting of Hill House
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
BEST HERO
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
BEST VILLAIN
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You
BEST KISS
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
REALITY ROYALTY
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
BEST FIGHT
Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
BEST REAL-LIFE HERO
Alex Honnold – Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG
Serena Williams – Being Serena
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
BEST DOCUMENTARY
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly
BEST HOST
Gayle King – CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat
RBG – The Notorious RBG
RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail
The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
Zachary Levi will host the big event from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Fans can catch all of the action Monday, June 17 starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.
