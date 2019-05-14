Hilaria Baldwin Says She Stopped Co-Sleeping With Son Romeo "For His Safety"

These days, Hilaria Baldwin's bed feels a little empty.

The famous yogi shared a photo of her breastfeeding son Romeo, 11 months, on Instagram today. Along with the sweet photo, which blurred out her nipples, the 35-year-old revealed that her youngest was no longer sleeping alongside her and husband Alec Baldwin at night. (In addition to Romeo, the duo are also parents to Carmen, 6, Rafael, 3, and Leonardo, 2.)

"I co-sleep with my kids while nursing them," she wrote in the caption. "It's usually about a year. I feel very safe with it because Alec and I are both very light, stationary sleepers. Romeo has begun to move around much more than my other ones while he sleeps. So I've decided that, for his safety and our sleep, he is going to learn to stay in his crib over night. It is hard...because I'm going to miss this...the cuddling at night."