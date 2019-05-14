All the Ways Wendy Williams Is "Reclaiming" Her Life After Kevin Hunter Divorce

How's Wendy Williams doin'? From the sound of it, just fine.

A month after filing for divorce from her longtime husband Kevin Hunter, the TV maven is "reclaiming her life."

"I go out a lot because I am a good time girl. I like to have fun," she told her enthusiastic audience on Tuesday. "I am right now a young and pretty New York City girl."

The star also noted she has "the ultimate bachelorette pad high atop everything" with a "really, really good view," a change from the New Jersey home she shared with Hunter and the sober house she moved out of last month. "I'm really, really reclaiming my life," Williams said. As for their son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., he is currently home from college and sees both of his parents, according to Williams.