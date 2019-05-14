Prince Harry Gushes Over Baby Archie During Children's Hospital Visit

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 14, 2019 5:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince Harry, Oxford Children's Hospital Visit

Toby Melville/PA Wire

Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is still too young to accompany his father on royal engagements. However, that doesn't mean the baby boy is out of mind when his proud papa is away.

The Duke of Sussex proved this to be true when he visited the Oxford Children's Hospital on Tuesday. 

During the trip, the royal met with parents of children who have been battling cancer. One of these parents included Ida Scullard from Aylesbury, whose 3-year-old son, Emmett, is in remission after being diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 2. She was also holding her 10-week-old daughter Ida and started speaking with Harry about his newborn.

"Harry asked me if she was over the stormy period as babies are supposed to be grumpy for the first 10 weeks—and she is," the mother of two said. "He said he's getting used to the baby now and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can't imagine life without his son."

Watch

How Will Fatherhood Change Prince Harry?

Although, like many new parents, Harry hinted he's getting less sleep since welcoming the child. The first-time dad told another patient Archie had been keeping him up the night before.

These weren't the only times the newborn was brought up in conversation. The duke also received a teddy bear for Archie from 13-year-old Daisy Wingrove, a former patient of the hospital. After receiving the gift, Harry let out a big sigh and "Ahhh."

In addition, he visited with teenagers in a ward specifically tailored to the needs of young adults and spoke with members of the hospital's staff. He also visited the hospital's school to meet student and their teachers.

Before heading out, Harry stopped by the Oxsrad Disability Sports and Leisure Centre, which was opened by his mother, the late Princess Diana, in 1989. The center supports people with disabilities and offers sports, exercise, rehabilitation sessions and fitness classes. 

Prince Harry, Oxford Children's Hospital Visit

Toby Melville/PA Wire

This was the second royal visit Harry has made since welcoming the bundle of joy. Last week, he traveled to The Hague to celebrate the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

Harry welcomed the child with Meghan Markle on May 6 and introduced him to the world on May 8.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royal Baby , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Prince Harry Just Made a Major Move to Protect Meghan Markle and Baby Archie's Privacy

Kate Gosselin, Jon Gosselin

What Jon Gosselin Really Thinks of Kate's New Dating Show

Blanket Jackson, Prince Jackson

Michael Jackson's Sons Blanket and Prince Launch New YouTube Series

The Bachelorette

A Date Crasher on The Bachelorette? "It's All So Scary," Hannah Says

Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW Reveals 2019 Fall TV Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow Moves to New Night for Final Season

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

A Boss Gig, a New Home and Starting a Family: Inside Kaley Cuoco's Big Next Steps

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.