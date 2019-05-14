Prince Harry Gushes Over Baby Archie During Children's Hospital Visit

Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is still too young to accompany his father on royal engagements. However, that doesn't mean the baby boy is out of mind when his proud papa is away.

The Duke of Sussex proved this to be true when he visited the Oxford Children's Hospital on Tuesday.

During the trip, the royal met with parents of children who have been battling cancer. One of these parents included Ida Scullard from Aylesbury, whose 3-year-old son, Emmett, is in remission after being diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 2. She was also holding her 10-week-old daughter Ida and started speaking with Harry about his newborn.

"Harry asked me if she was over the stormy period as babies are supposed to be grumpy for the first 10 weeks—and she is," the mother of two said. "He said he's getting used to the baby now and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can't imagine life without his son."