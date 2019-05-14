The Bachelorette's New Trailer: Hannah Brown Says "I Have Had Sex and Jesus Still Loves Me"

What's to come on The Bachelorette? How about some fun in the sun? Steamy makeout sessions? Semi-naked bungee jumping? Finding condoms in cars? It's all coming.

"I want a tough man. Someone I know can grab a hold of me and be like, ‘That's my woman! Roar baby!'" Hannah Brown says in the trailer below.

The trailer below aired after The Bachelorette season 15 premiere and, warning, some spoilers follow. Like who makes it to Amsterdam and gets some smooches in a boat, and Peter saying, "I truly can see a life with you. My heart right now is, like, just filled with happiness."

The trailer also features plenty of moments with first impression rose winner Luke Parker, including kissing and clashes with men. There's also some foreshadowing with Cam. Which will be the show's big bad this year?