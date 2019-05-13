The Bachelorette Premiere: Which Guy Is Winning So Far?

ABC
by Lauren Piester | Mon., May. 13, 2019 7:33 PM
Is it just us or was that the cutest Bachelorette premiere that you ever did see?
Most of the guys seemed very fun and not nearly as embarrassing as we've come to expect from the men on this show, but it was really Hannah who proved herself to be quite the star. That's especially true if you like watching guys who deserve to be yelled at getting yelled at, because she did some of that in tonight's premiere.
With some help from very helpful spies Demi Burnett and Katie Morton, she learns that one of the guys has a girlfriend, or had a girlfriend right up until the most recent Monday before heading to LA to try to date Hannah. She confronts him, and he tries to deny it and then play it off like it's nothing, and then fully admits, "Yes, I was dating a girl before I got on the show, up until Monday if you want me to be completely honest...if that bothers you, I'm sorry but do I think this is someone who I'm going to marry long term? No, I don't."
Yeah, that made it better, Scott.
Hannah starts to shut it down, and then Scott dared to bring up the fact that Hannah was just dating Colton up until like, a week ago. That is, first of all, inaccurate, because The Bachelor films months before it actually airs. Second of all, that's how this show works, bud. Bye!
Hannah didn't even just send him away. She walked him outside and sort of shoved at the air as if to swat a really big fly, and the whole thing really set the tone for the season. Hannah is not messing around, and even if the cynic in us is accusing Scott of being a douchey producer plant, Hannah's handling of the situation was satisfying and fun to watch, and if that's how she handles these guys being dumdums all season, we will have a good time.
There are definitely some guys who made an impression (and one who got the first impression rose), and a few of those guys actually ended up going home. Then a whole bunch of guys got roses who we barely even met, so it was a real mixed bag of results and emotions there at the end.
Below, we've done a bit of ranking of every single guy who got out of a limo tonight, from the current winner to the absolute loser based on their performance on the show and our first impression of them. Hannah may not agree, but she doesn't have to. We're making the rules of our own game here. (Kidding, there are no rules.)
(P.S. If you haven't yet perused the bios of all the men on Hannah's season, please do so now. You will not regret it.)
We have to give musician Jed so many props for not getting out of that limo with his guitar to sing an awkward song. Jed seemed really, really nice. Good job, Jed. (Also we just want to call him JED!)
Of course Jed didn't leave the guitar behind for the whole night, but it was nice to see that he's a legit singer and not just a guy with a guitar.
He showed up in his pilot's uniform, which was a good move. He then gave Hannah a pair of wings, which was another good move. Maybe we just really like traveling but he's doing well so far, even if he hasn't yet disclosed that he's a pilot who still lives with his parents.
French is a pretty sexy language (when you do it right) and a good choice and we took three years of it more than a decade ago so here's what we managed to translate all by ourselves:
"My name is Connor. You are very beautiful this evening. [something something] with you in this beautiful house. I am American but I speak French."
Oui, bien, tres chic. Plus his Bachelorette Party idea was pretty cute, even if we're still salty about how gossip is his biggest turn off.
Tyler C's intro video involved recreating Kevin Bacon's iconic Footloose dance and showing off his abs and his dog and we appreciate all of this. Tyler's limo exit felt a lil sleepy but maybe he was actually just nervous? Either way we're still here to root for Tyler C.
Mike got an awful lot of screen time, and he seems to be both good for commentary and good with Hannah. Please remember his bio also said he has an interest in parkour and we'd really like to see that play out this season.
Luke's intro video featured a reenactment of the time he found God in his shower after he was dating too many girls because he's too attractive and we have no comment on that (because it speaks for itself), but he was the first guy to steal Hannah, then the first guy to approach Hannah when she needed some space after the Scott debacle. That was a risky move, but it paid off and he got the first impression rose.
Then again, there are multiple promos that show him yelling at other guys and being called a pathological liar, so we knocked him down a few pegs. That'll show 'im.
Connor's choice to jump a fence (because every woman deserves a man who'd jump a fence for her) would have been better if it didn't make him so damn sweaty. Or was that just the nerves?
His virgin joke fell a little flat for us but Hannah thought he was cute and had nice energy.
Dylan made a brave but ultimately solid choice to wear a white suit jacket instead of black, making him stand out at every opportunity. He's also got a boat and can cook, let's never forget.
Word to the wise: Bring. Girls. Pizza. Did you see how quickly she grabbed a slice and immediately took a bite? She was hungry! We're always hungry!
There was just something about the site of Grant chewing a mustard-covered hotdog above a caption reading "unemployed" that really sealed this deal for us. It was both horrifying and oddly charming.
Matteo did not, in fact, use the fact that he's fathered 114 children via sperm donation as an ice breaker. That was a good choice, but we will never forget. And even though we don't remember him speaking to Hannah, he got a rose, so he's still got time.
Cam just cannot stop rapping, and Hannah seems to love it. For our sake though, he must stop. And he must also stop saying things like "Always Be Cam." Hannah really must see something there that we have not yet seen.
Tyler told Hannah she's the girl of his dreams but neglected to mention the fact that he has a side hustle in dream therapy analysis which seemed like it would have been a really obvious thing to add.
Luke S. was definitely there. For sure. We saw him.
Garrett kicked things off on a sweet note with a southern twang and a golf joke, and it was a very pleasant start to the evening. We don't know where he went after that.
We don't remember Joey, so either he got very little screen time or we've confused him with one of the other guys who looks exactly like him.
Make more of an impression, Dustin!
Matthew may or may not be one of those composites of all the other men on the season but we cannot be sure about that fact.
Kevin fumbled some footballs and then disappeared until the rose ceremony, right?
Yes, Daron. Our good pal Daron who we remember.
Did Hannah only give John Paul Jones a rose because she remembered his name because she said it three times fast? That must be the only explanation??
Hannah really likes his name and the paper airplane was a really cute choice. If only he weren't immediately shown up by Peter in his actual pilot's uniform, maybe he would have gotten a rose!
Ryan rolled up on roller skates and then rolled right out of there into the night. :(
Matt Donald didn't get a rose. We feel sad for Matt Donald?? Seems like Matt Donald might have a future in Paradise...
Goodbye, Thomas. We hardly knew ye.
Maybe if Brian had calmed down on the caffeine he would have been able to stick around.
Poor Hunter failed to make an impression on Hannah or us.
JOE SELLS BOXES. JOE LOVES BOXES. JOE CAN MAKE ANY TYPE OR SIZE OF BOX. JOE JUMPS OUT OF BOXES. And yet Hannah made the better "package" joke before he could even unbox himself, and so she sent him home.
Scott was the guy who once ran around a mall food court like a "flying chicken" according to his bio, and he got out of the limo
He then straight up ruined that cocktail party with his girlfriend from Monday. He could have just left it alone, but then he compared his having a girlfriend on Monday to Hannah having just dated Colton on a TV show. It was a bad move, and Scott is currently losing the most. Good going, Scott.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
