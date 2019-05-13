Meet Luke Parker, the Guy Who Won Hannah Brown's First Impression Rose on The Bachelorette

Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette has FINALLY arrived, which means it's time to start doling out those roses.

Chris Harrison started off the episode by calling it a "dramatic season premiere" and Hannah Beast certainly delivered. The episode began with Hannah finding out via FaceTime that she would be the next leading lady, which she calls "so surreal."

Hannah's goofy personality came through nice and clear in her intro clip. She seemed all the more genuine when she joked, "I don't know what to do with my hands!" Same, Hannah. Same.

Later on, she said in a voice-over while rocking out on an air guitar on the University of Alabama football field, "I want to find a man who loves me for all of me." Well, these 30 men have a lot to live up to.

One of the biggest and most important moments of night one is the gifting of the first impression rose. Hannah met five of her suitors on After the Final Rose, which Chris Harrison called "a train wreck," and she gave out her first-ever rose to Cam that night, who wooed her with a rap.

Throughout the course of her first evening at Bachelor Mansion, Hannah got serenaded, had someone throw her a "bachelorette party" and suffered through a few awkward conversations. Meanwhile, BFFs Demi and Katie aka "Hannah's Angels" channeled their inner FBI agents in the driveway and were on the hunt for Scott, who allegedly "has a girlfriend." Hannah Beast came out in full force when she called him out and then told him to leave, but we digress.

Although Cam made enough of an influence that first night a few months back, another muscular contestant became the MVP of the first night and received the coveted first impression rose: Luke Parker. Keep on reading to find out more about First Impression Rose Luke. (Head's up: There's also a Luke S. residing in Bachelor Mansion)