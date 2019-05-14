Gifts for a Grad's Grown-Up Wish List

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., May. 14, 2019 3:30 AM
We all know a grad or two, that's a given.
Whether your young adult is entering college for the first time, or headed into the dog eat dog real world, it's an exciting time. A rite of passage, if you will. A time where they say adios to adolescence and embrace life as a more mature member of society. So to do your part, get them a gift with a grown a grown up undertone. From designer headphones to a fancy diploma frame, here's what's in our basket.
amazon.com
One thing real grown ups need lots of: coffee!
amazon.com
Adults of all ages love Popsockets, so personalize it for the occasion.
amazon.com
Nothing says I'm a grown up like an engraved stemless wine glass.
amazon.com
OK, so this might not be the most grown up gift. But are you really ever too old for a stuffed animal.
amazon.com
Beats are the best of the best, so if your grad likes music, this is a smart present.
nordstrom.com
These sweet studs are something classy they can wear everyday.
nordstrom.com
For that grad with a refined taste, this designer candle should do the trick.
nordstrom.com
Is your grad going on a grad trip? Send them off with a sturdy and cute piece of luggage.
nordstrom.com
Every adult we know appreciates fine jewelry, so get 'em started with a personalized birthstone pendant.
nordstrom.com
Just because they graduated, doesn't mean they have to ditch their sweet tooth. Just upgrade the quality of the sugar with this festive trio.
amazon.com
If you don't frame it, did you even graduate?
SHOP NOW: $40 at Amazon
