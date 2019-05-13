Jenelle Evans' Son Kaiser Removed From Home Over Alleged Dog Incident

Jenelle Evansis working to regain custody of her son, Kaiser.

The mother-of-three tells E! News, "During this difficult time, I am focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back."

According to a source, the 4-year-old told his school counselors about the events that recently unfolded in his home, which prompted Child Protective Services to become involved. The source adds that the CPS took Kaiser from his school on Friday, May 10, but Jenelle didn't discuss the case with the media over the weekend "at the request of her CPS lawyers."

It appears that Evans maintains custody of daughter Ensley Jolie, as the mother shared a video of herself and the toddler on her Instagram Story on Monday.