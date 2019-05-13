7 for All Mankind Flash Sale: Save 70% Off Now

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., May. 13, 2019 4:07 PM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There are few things we will spend money on the way we'll spend money on designer denim.

For one, everyone loves denim. It goes with everything and looks good on everyone, especially when you find a brand you love. For us, one of those brands is 7 for All Mankind—we've literally been wearing it for the past decade. So, when Nordstrom Rack has a major flash sale in 70% off department on our go-to label, we run don't walk.

Seriously, this sale ends in 3 days so girl, get on it!

7 For All Mankind Gwenevere High Waist Skinny Jeans

Everyone on this planet is in need of a form fitting, high-waist pair of jeans in this perfect mid-wash color. Period. 

SHOP NOW: $219 $89.97 at Nordstrom Rack

7 For All Mankind High Waist Frayed Hem Shorts

It's shorts season, y'all! Scoop these classics up ASAP.

SHOP NOW: $139 $69.97 at Nordstrom Rack

7 For All Mankind High Waist Gwenevere Jeans

We love a high-waist straight leg that cuts off right above the ankle for optimal heel pairing. 

SHOP NOW: $189 $89.97 at Nordstrom Rack

7 For All Mankind Frayed Shorts

No such thing as too many shorts, and we're all about adding a classic black into the mix. 

SHOP NOW: $149 $69.97 at Nordstrom Rack

7 For All Mankind Kimmi Straight Leg Jeans

For casual weekends and beyond, we're grabbing this relaxed fit light wash pair.

SHOP NOW: $199 $89.97 at Nordstrom Rack

7 For All Mankind Josefina Distressed Jeans

The ripped knee detail on a crisp white pair of skinnies? We are here for it. 

SHOP NOW: $229 $99.97 at Nordstrom Rack

7 For All Mankind Frayed Hem A-Lined Mini Skirt

'Tis the season of white on white and we fully support you getting your hands on this darling mini skirt. 

SHOP NOW: $179 $69.97 at Nordstrom Rack

7 For All Mankind High Waist Fray Hem Denim Skirt

You'll never regret purchasing this classic denim mini that's all-occasion appropriate. 

SHOP NOW: $179 $69.97 at Nordstrom Rack

7 For All Mankind Gwenevere Distressed Skinny Ankle Jeans

We plan on wearing these dark wash skinnies with every dressy top we own, thank you very much.

SHOP NOW: $189 $89.97 at Nordstrom Rack

