NBCUniversal Upfront 2019: The Bella Twins, Tina Fey, Rami Malek and More Stars Walk the Red Carpet

Many of the best and brightest of the NBCUniversal family gathered at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the company's Upfront.

NBCUniversal channels such as E!, NBC, Bravo, Telemundo and more were represented in a series of presentations, panels and skits. There was even a concert by Luis Fonsiwho sang one of his hit songs, "Despacito."

Many NBCUniversal Television stars participated in the Upfront and walked the red carpet looking their best. Kendall Jenner arrived with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Khloe had on a black blazer with no top underneath (avoiding wardrobe malfunctions like a pro!), while Kourtney wore a strapless yellow leopard print dress. Kendall opted for a strapless brown leather dress with a slit up the leg.

While the KarJenner sisters represent a reality television side of the network, there were also actors from other scripted shows. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey of Saturday Night Live and Making It fame spoke as well as SNL members Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor.

The SNL crew did a short Family Feud spoof where they embodied stars such as Steve Harvey, Mika Brzezinski, Jennifer Lopez and Sterling K. Brown. Pete Davidson even did his best Rami Malek impression as a contestant on the show.