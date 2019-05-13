NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Is Cancer Free

NeNe Leakes has a reason to celebrate.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to social media with some special news to kick off the week: a year later, her husband Gregg Leakes is cancer free. "Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg's Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It.....WE ARE CANCER FREE!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Yes God! Now i can go give Gregg a black eye since so many thinks he's abused."

Last month, the star gave fans an update on her longtime husband's cancer fight by sharing he had reached a milestone with chemotherapy.