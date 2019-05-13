Inside Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Low-Key Engagement Party

TheImageDirect.com
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are getting closer and closer to saying "I do."
Over the weekend, the famous couple celebrated their engagement party in New York City, a source confirmed to E! News. From several social media posts, the Red Sparrow actress and her 34-year-old art dealer fiancé appeared to enjoy an intimate party with their closest friends and family members.
According to a second source, the special celebration took place at an apartment building. Of the low-key atmosphere, the second insider said it was "as if they were going to a party at someone's apartment."
"They didn't arrive with anyone else," the second source continued, and added that the two looked "very dressed up" and "happy." At one point, Cooke was seen "holding the door" of their Uber and the building door, the same source noted.
Of course, both Lawrence and Maroney dressed to impress on their special night.
The 34-year-old art gallerist kept things classic with a simple navy blue suit, white button-down and grey tie.
As for the 28-year-old star? She looked absolutely radiant and effortlessly elegant.
The Mother! actress emulated the "blushing bride" look with a pink-peach gown by L. Wells Bridal. The design, which is called the Juliana, features billowing long sleeves, a deep v-cut and thigh-high slit. Additionally, she accessorized with simple pieces, including matching blush Casadei shoes, earrings from Leighton Jewels and a Roger Viver bracelet clutch.
On Monday, the styling duo Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson shared a sweet snap of the soon-to-be bride wearing her fancy frock.
"Here she comes," the Instagram caption read. "We couldn't be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS.. this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all."
Soon after, Jen's makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi posted the same photo, writing, "YES!!! What a joy to be part of this moment!!"