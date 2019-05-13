All the Fan Theories on What Kim Kardashian Is Naming Baby No. 4

What's in a name? For the Kardashian-Wests, quite a lot.

On the heels of welcoming their fourth child together, Kim Kardashianand Kanye West have fans on the edge of their seats as they await one more announcement from the couple: their newborn son's name.

The reality star and new mom of four announced their baby boy's arrival via surrogate on Friday, telling more than 60 million of her Twitter followers, "He's here and he's perfect!" According to the star's rep, the baby was born on Thursday, weighing six pounds and nine ounces.

Noticeably missing from the announcement was the little one's moniker, a highly anticipated subject when it comes to this famous family. Left waiting, fans started searching for clues, one of which they found in another tweet from Kim. "We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he's here! He's so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much," she wrote in a follow-up tweet along with photos of her baby shower. However, followers honed in on an emoji the star included in her tweet: a teddy bear.