Emilia Clarke Reacts to Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen Twist and "Moral Conundrum"

Emilia Clarke, the woman who has brought Daenerys Targaryen to life for eight seasons of Game of Thrones, has something to say about the controversial penultimate episode.

In "The Bells," Daenerys is triumphant in taking King's Landing. It looks like it will be a (relatively) bloodless coup with her allied forces besting the Lannister's mercenaries and troops. There's a pivotal scene whereatop Drogon, Daenerys sees the Red Keep, the home her family built, and well, she kind of snaps.

"She feels empty. It wasn't what she thought it was. It's not enough," director Miguel Sapochnik said in the behind-the-scenes video below. "Emilia's really nice. And she cares. She's a whole bunch of things that Dany isn't. So, reaching this part of Dany was a tough call for her."