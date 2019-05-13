Doris Day Dead at 97

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 13, 2019 6:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Doris Day

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Hollywood has lost a beloved legend. 

Doris Day, the actress and singer who personified classic Hollywood in the '50s and '60s, has died, the Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed, according to The Telegraph and multiple other outlets. According to the report, Day died at her Carmel Valley, Calif. home early Monday while surrounded by friends. 

"Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia, resulting in her death," the foundation said in an emailed statement to the Associated Press (via USA Today). Day was 97 years old. 

From 1948 to the early 1970s, the Ohio native captivated audiences on the silver screen with hit movies and musicals like Calamity Jane and Pillow Talk. In an age of iconic screen sirens, the triple threat became known for her wholesome image as America's sweetheart. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

Her talents garnered her an Oscar nomination and multiple Golden Globe awards, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1989. In 2009, she was honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and three of her songs were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, including "Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)" in 2012. 

Despite a successful film career alongside co-stars like Rock Hudson, James Garner and Cary Grant, Day bid farewell to acting after The Doris Day Show in 1973. 

This story is developing...

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Death , Music , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Jonas Brothers Return to SNL and Bring the Nostalgia With Acting Cameo and Throwback Hit

Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, Berklee College of Music 2019 Commencement

Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott Share Powerful Advice As They Receive Honorary Doctorates

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Announces "New Journey" for Music and Flaunts Bikini Body on Vacation

The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers Are Going on Tour: All the Dates and Details

Necessary Realness: Paris Hilton & Kim Kardashian Reunite

Kim Kardashian West, Paris Hilton

Relive Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton's Decades-Long Friendship

Ciara

Ciara Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Footage in "Beauty Marks" Music Video

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.