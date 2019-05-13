Fox's Empire Ending With Season 6 Full of "Shocking Surprises"

Empire is coming to an end.

The Fox drama will end with the upcoming sixth and final season. Starting Tuesdays this fall, the musical series will move to Tuesdays at 9 p.m. following medical drama The Resident.

Once a major ratings hit, the series starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson has seen a decline in viewership—as have most traditional network programs.

In a press release, Fox said the upcoming sixth and final season "promises to be filled with drama, shocking surprises and more jaw-dropping moments."