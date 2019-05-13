Ben Affleck Praises Jennifer Garner on Mother's Day

Erik Pendzich/REX Shutterstock
Happy Mother's Day, Jennifer Garner!
Ben Affleck paid tribute to his ex on Sunday by posting a touching tribute on Instagram. The post showed Garner smiling and walking next to his mother, Christine, as well as a throwback photo.
"Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love," he captioned the post.
The Oscar winner also brought attention to two organizations.
"Today I am making donations to two organizations in their honor: @cut50's #DignityForIncarceratedWomen campaign, a national initiative to help reduce the prison population while making our communities safer, and @NationalBailout, an incredible organization that works with groups all over the country on Mother's Day to bail out black moms and caregivers, provide supportive services and fellowship opportunities to help end money bail and pretrial detention," he continued.
Of course, fans shouldn't be too surprised by the tribute. After all, Garner wished Affleck a happy Father's Day last year.
"Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love, @benaffleck," the actress wrote at the time. "#HappyFathersDay #ThreeLuckyKids #HaveAGreatDay."
In addition, the Argo star called Garner a "superhero mom" during the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice premiere back in 2016.
"Parenting is hard work, but it's so rewarding. I certainly do my best," he told E! News at the time. "Jen is a superhero mom. She's an amazing mother, and I'm really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with. We try our best, we put them first and that's what we do."
The proud parents share three children together: Violet, Samuel and Seraphina. The two stars announced their split back in 2015 after 10 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2018. Despite the split, the two still co-parent their kids and have enjoyed everything from family vacations to holidays together.
