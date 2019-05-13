See Michael Jackson's Son Blanket All Grown Up During Rare Appearance at Prince's Graduation

As Michael Jackson would say, it's a family thing.

The late singer's youngest son Blanket Jackson made a rare public appearance this weekend to celebrate his brother Prince Jacksonat his graduation from Loyola Marymount University. There, the siblings posed for photos, which features a giddy Prince clad his cap and gown and throwing up a peace sign.

"I met so many people and learned so much that the experience alone is worth it," the newly minted college grad, 22, captioned the shot on Instagram. "Honestly I can't tell you if all of it was worth it yet but I am proud of my degree as I believe it is a testament to my dedication and discipline. I'm thankful for LMUs education of a whole person and the implementation of Jesuit values because I believe they inspire graduates like me to continue to change the world for the better."