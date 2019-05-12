Veep Series Finale: Did Selina Meyer Win the Presidency?

RIP President Selina Meyer...eventually.

Selina's (Julia Louis Drefyus) dreams came true in the series finale of Veep tonight as she finally won the job of POTUS. Sure, she had to name Jonah as VP and sacrifice gay marriage and also Gary in order to do it and then she was kind of sad and lonely once she did it, but she did it!

Most of the episode was spent on Selina desperately trying to win the nomination, moving chess pieces and exposing affairs and throwing Gary under the Meyer Fund bus with the FBI, but the last few minutes showed her six months into her presidency, and then jumped to 24 years later, as Mike was covering her funeral on CBS.