Queen Daenerys Officially Debuts in Game of Thrones Series Finale Trailer

The Mad Queen is here.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) has just won the war against Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and now has seven kingdoms to rule over, but it can't be that easy, can it? We're going to guess, since there's a whole episode of Game of Thrones left to air, that it can't, though the brief trailer for next week's final episode doesn't give much away.

In the short promo, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Arya (Maisie Williams) survey the damage of Dany and Drogon's fiery takedown of King's Landing while Dany, who must have the most recognizable back of a head of anyone ever, walks out to look over the city she now rules.